Johnny Depp is reportedly going to be starring in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.

Production sources told TMZ that the actor is going to be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments, with the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu being involved in the past.

The publication claimed Depp would be the first male in Savage X Fenty Show history to take on the role.

Depp is thought to have already filmed his part ahead of the show’s Amazon Prime Video premiere on November 9.

Both Depp and RiRi are said to be “super excited to make it happen” after the singer and her team invited the star to be a part of the show.

Depp’s “vibe” in the role is “cool and chic,” TMZ added.

After winning his much-talked about defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard back in June, Depp made an unexpected comeback during the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The actor appeared as a Moon Person during the star-studded awards ceremony.