Machine Gun Kelly has said he suffers from Peter Pan Syndrome.

The singer plays problematic musician Cole in his new movie “Taurus”, alongside Maddie Hasson’s Ilana, who stars as his assistant.

Kelly’s real-life fiancée Megan Fox features in the flick as Mae, while Ruby Rose plays Bub.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said during a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, “[Illana] understands that [Cole] was just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome — which is me.

“You don’t want to grow up. You know what I mean? You’re a lost boy, but you have Wendy, and Wendy doesn’t want to be with the lost boy, but she’s like, ‘Come back home and be a grownup with me.’ And you watch Peter Pan have the choice.'”

Kelly was then questioned, “Who’s been the Wendy for you?” as he insisted: “Must I say?” referring to Fox.

The pair went public with their romance in June 2020, the month after Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split.

Fox shares three children — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with Green, while Kelly shares a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon.