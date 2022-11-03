Selena Gomez released a new song on Thursday, giving fans an early look inside her mind, ahead of her upcoming documentary that chronicles her mental health journey.

The song, titled “My Mind & Me”, is about exploring mental health, specifically “a part of” Gomez’s “story,” which she hopes will help “someone who’s hurting be a little more certain they’re not the only one lost,” as per the lyrics to the personal track.

Gomez’s latest song accompanies her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

It also contains the powerful lyrics: “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes/ And it gets hard to breathe but I wouldn’t change my life.”

“And all of the crashing and burning and breaking/ I know now,” the touching lyrics continue. “If somebody sees me like this then they won’t feel alone now/ My mind and me.”

The Rare Beauty founder also sings, “It’s hard to talk and feel heard when you always feel like a burden/ Don’t wanna add to concern I know they already got,” and “I’m constantly tryna fight something that my eyes can’t see.”

Gomez took to her Instagram Story early Thursday morning to share that “My Mind & Me” is out now, telling fans that the song is “inspired by [her] journals over the last few years.”

The 30-year-old actress and singer, who’s been open about her mental health struggles over the years, will give viewers a deeper look at her journey battling depression and anxiety when her documentary arrives on Apple TV+ this Friday.

The trailer showcases emotional moments in the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s life and touches on her Lupus diagnosis, which ultimately led to her kidney transplant and mental health struggles. At one point in the clip, Gomez is heard saying, “I am grateful to be alive.”

Listen to “My Mind & Me” in the official lyric video above.