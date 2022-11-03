Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed back to work on Thursday.

The pair took a bit of a break from royal engagements recently to be with their kids for their half-term school break.

However, it was back to business this week, with the Prince and Princess of Wales heading to Scarborough, U.K. to announce their organization Royal Foundation and Two Ridings Community Foundation were putting £345,000 (almost $532,000) towards helping young people’s mental health.

The royals wrote on social media, “The young people we’ve had the pleasure of meeting today will play a key role ensuring this funding gets exactly where it needs to go and makes a difference to communities across Scarborough now and way into the future.”

William and Kate both donned red poppy pins ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11, remembering those who have died in wars.

The pair visited The Street community centre, as well as heading to some local charitable organizations who will be benefitting from their funding.

Despite this being their first joint appearance in a few weeks, William attended the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards on Tuesday, before heading to the Royal Africa Society’s biennial film festival, Film Africa, in London, U.K. on Wednesday.

William and Kate stepped back from royal duties towards the end of October to spend time with their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The family recently moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and according to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to make life as normal as possible for the kids.