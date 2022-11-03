A good prenup has its advantages.

Following the announcement that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, Page Six reported on details about the couple’s prenuptial agreement and divorce settlement.

According to a source, “There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009. They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Sources also told the outlet than under the terms of the divorce, Brady will keep the couple’s $17 million mansion, which is still under construction on “billionaire’s bunk” Indian Creek Island in Miami.

Meanwhile, Bündchen recently purchased her own $1.25 million home in Miami Beach, which sources say she will likely use largely as an office. She will also keep their home Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, a regular vacation spot for the family.

The couple, who wed in 2009, spent recent months living apart before announcing last week that they had split. Details about how to divide their properties were reportedly settled prior to the divorce.