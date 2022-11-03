It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson won’t be rekindling their relationship anytime soon.

It was revealed that the former lovebirds had called it quits in August after dating for nine months.

Despite recent rumours suggesting Davidson had reached out to Kardashian amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West, TMZ insisted that’s not the case.

The publication stated that the exes haven’t seen each other or been in contact at all lately.

Sources said Kardashian and Davidson “would remain friendly if they came face to face, there’s no bad blood, but each has their own things going on right now.”

Kardashian has been busy with her work and the kids, while Davidson has multiple movie and TV projects on the go.

The insiders said the possibility of the pair getting back together is “highly unlikely.”

TMZ’s claims come after a source told ET of the exes: “It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact.”