Jennifer Lawrence recently dropped out of a new movie where she was set to portray Elizabeth Holmes.

Aside from giving up the role, she also walked away from working with director Adam McKay again after starring as the lead in McKay’s political satire “Don’t Look Up” last year.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed why she decided to drop the film — an adaptation of Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley by journalist John Carreyrou.

Lawrence confirmed that she made the decision to give up the role after watching Amanda Seyfried‘s performance as Holmes in Hulu’s “The Dropout”, which earned the fellow actress an Emmy award.

“I thought she was terrific,” Lawrence said during a discussion with the New York Times. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”