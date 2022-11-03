Cardi B is paying tribute to Takeoff.

Following the Migos rapper’s death on Tuesday, Cardi retweeted a video posted by Complex, in which Takeoff discusses why family is so important to him.

“My dudes gave me this ring,” he says, showing a piece of jewelry featuring a photos with of him as a child with his mom. “…It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Cardi is married to Takeoff’s cousin and fellow Migos member Offest, with whom she shares two children.

Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning when an altercation broke out at a bowling alley party in Houston. He was 28.

Condolences for the rapper have poured in on social media in the days since.