Selena Gomez speaks candidly about being diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, having suicidal thoughts, and more in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The singer, who is set to release her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” on Friday on Apple TV+, shares: “I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centres.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

Gomez continues, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”

Although she never attempted suicide, Gomez admits she spent a few years contemplating it, telling the publication, “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there.”

She admits she struggled to come to terms with how different her life was compared to how she imagined it would be when she was younger.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” she says. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez talks about hearing voices in 2018, and as they got louder, this triggered an episode of psychosis.

Rolling Stone states that Gomez only remembers snippets of this time, with her ending up in a treatment facility and spending several months paranoid, unable to trust anyone.

Her friends have since told her she was unrecognizable during that period, before she was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder and loaded up with medications.

“It was just that I was gone,” she tells the mag. “There was no part of me that was there anymore.”

In the end a psychiatrist realized she was on a lot of medications that she shouldn’t have been on and Gomez slowly began to feel like herself again.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.