More evidence of Kanye West’s antisemitism continues to emerge.

This week, NBC News reported on documents showing the rapper, also known as Ye, paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis during meetings.

West denied the claims, but paid the settlement, according to documents. The employee has chosen to remain anonymous.

Several other former colleagues also told NBC News they recalled West using antisemitic language and praising Hitler on multiple occasions over the last seven years.

CNN had reported last week on what appears to be a separate settlement West paid to a business executive who accused him of creating a hostile work environment due to an “obsession” with Hitler.

Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, who worked with West from 2014 to 2018, has also alleged that the rapper had spoken positively about both Hitler and the Nazis and referred to antisemitic conspiracies multiple times in the summer and fall of 2018.

Ripps, who is Jewish, told NBC News the comments “didn’t seem that dangerous” but did directly push back against West’s comments at the time.

Recent comments by West about Jewish people led Ripps to think differently about the earlier remarks.

“This is dangerous and disgusting and actually violent,” he said. “With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession.”

In recent weeks, West has made antisemitic statements on social media, as well as in media appearances on Fox News, the “Drink Champs” podcast and elsewhere.

Balenciaga, Adidas and other companies have cut ties with West in the wake of his comments.