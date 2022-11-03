In Selena Gomez’s candid new interview with Rolling Stone, the actress addressed Hailey Bieber’s recent bombshell interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

During the September episode, Bieber chatted about the cruelty and bitterness she received from “Selenators,” which naturally caused a frenzy in the tabloids. A day later, Gomez attempted to defuse the “vile and disgusting” online hate her fans proceeded to show her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber’s wife, by subtly reminding them to preach kindness during a TikTok live.

A few weeks later, while providing an example of how she’s learning to dissociate herself from manufactured drama within the press and media, Gomez seemingly brought up the incident involving the model.

“Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself,” she told Rolling Stone, while appearing to refer to Hailey without mentioning her name.

Gomez’s point was to show how she’s grown over the years, noting that, in the past, an incident as such would have had the ability to set her back for months but, this time, it didn’t.

“I was like, I’m just going to say, ‘Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what’s going on in the real world’.”