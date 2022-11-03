Jennifer Lawrence followed up “The Hunger Games” premieres with the munchie games.

Lawrence and co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson would unwind from intense movie premieres and press events with their best Woody Harrelson impressions. The trio of young actors would spark up some weed to relax.

READ MORE: First Look At Rachel Zegler And Tom Blyth In ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes’

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence told The New York Times in a new profile. “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

Lawrence was concerned with how the success of “Hunger Games” would impact her private life. Lawrence is relieved to see the public interest in her wane in the years following the trilogy’s conclusion and a small hiatus from acting.

“The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me,” Lawrence said, later adding, “I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life… There’s an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it.”

READ MORE: Cast Revealed For New ‘Hunger Games’ Sequel, Starring Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth

Fans will return to the “Hunger Games” universes with the prequel movie, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. Lawrence suspected she would be much older before seeing another installment of the franchise.

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'”