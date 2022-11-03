Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

David Letterman sits down with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Letterman is doing his biggest interview yet.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” recently travelled to Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit To Ukraine

The interview took place in front of a small live audience, and will premiere as a special standalone episode later this year.

Netflix also released a photo previewing the episode, with Letterman greeting the Ukrainian president.

READ MORE: Ben Stiller Meets With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Ukraine As A UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

The news comes as Zelenskyy continues to lead Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces following the invasion earlier this year.

“My Next Guest” premiered in 2018, and across four seasons, Letterman has spoken to luminaries such as Barack Obama, Lizzo, Jay-Z and more.