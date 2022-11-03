Rihanna’s iconic fashion event is coming back.

The musician released the sensational trailer for her “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” show on Thursday, showcasing a visual experience of her new collection.

Taking center stage is the artist herself, as she dances on a dimly lit stage with a set that blends nature and fashion together. The stage brings the “savage” in her collection to the front as lush greenery and vines grow uncontrolled across the set.

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Cara Delevingne Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna Savage X Fenty – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna won’t be the only musician performing that night as musical talent will have an all-star display with names like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

The star-studded event wouldn’t be complete without a bevy of special guests including Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and many more.

All the stars will be showcasing the new Savage x Fenty collection in their looks which will be available for purchase on the website.

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” presented by Prime Video will stream exclusively on the platform on Nov. 9.