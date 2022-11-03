Click to share this via email

It looks like Cher might have a new love interest.

The 76-year-old was snapped holding hands with Amber Rose’s ex, Alexander Edwards, 36, while heading out to dinner in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday evening.

The pair dined at celebrity hotspot Craig’s and were joined by Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga.

Cher and Edwards both donned all-black ensembles for the outing, and didn’t seem to care that photographers were surrounding them while they were hand-in-hand.

Cher, Alexander Edwards. Credit: Backgrid

Edwards was even seen kissing Cher’s hand while they were in a car.

Edwards shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with his ex Rose. The pair started dating in 2018, splitting around three years later after Edwards was caught cheating.

Cher, on the other hand, has son Elijah Blue, 46, with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died of liver cancer at age 69 on May 27, 2017.

She’s also mom to Chaz Bono, 53, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 at age 62 following a skiing accident.