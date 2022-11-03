Selena Gomez attends the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Selena Gomez is opening up about how her bipolar disorder medication has affected her past wellbeing and the toll it will have on her future.

Since the actress received the mental illness diagnosis in 2019, after having checked into a treatment centre due to an episode of “psychosis,” Gomez has had her fair share of medication.

While she was in treatment, which is where she was initially diagnosed, Gomez was “loaded up” on meds, she told Rolling Stone during her tell-all interview.

She eventually secured a prescription for just two medications after she began seeing a psychiatrist who “really guided” her post-treatment.

“I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,” Gomez explained. “I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to a) accept that I was bipolar and b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away.”

Most people couldn't make us move our Dec. cover early. @selenagomez, who drops an incredible documentary tomorrow, isn't most people. The superstar has wrestled with bipolar disorder, life-threatening illness & tabloid hell.

However, Gomez revealed that the two medicines likely won’t allow her to carry her own children, which is “a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted.

But, the “Same Old Love” singer remains confident on the matter, adding, “however I’m meant to have them, I will.”

In April 2020, Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder for the first time while appearing on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live show “Bright Minded”. Her earliest symptoms surfaced in 2018, when she began “hearing voices.”

The Rare Beauty founder’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, which drops on the streamer Nov. 4, will dive deeper into how she’s dealt with the illness over the years.