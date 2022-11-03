Twerking was the turning point for George Lopez and Mayan Lopez’s relationship.

Lopez, 61, and his daughter, 26, had a strained relationship in 2011 following the end of Lopez and ex-wife Ann Serrano’s 18-year marriage. Lopez recently appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and revealed how a video Mayan posted had Lopez examining the distance between them.

“I was divorced and then Mayan and I didn’t talk for a long time,” Lopez told Fallon on Wednesday’s show. “She went on TikTok to respond to a video that someone made attacking me. It was a video of her twerking upside-down. I realized I wasn’t the best dad, but when your kid’s twerking upside-down, you’ve got some real f**king problems. I didn’t realize it was this serious.

“You have to be responsible for the trauma that you’ve caused,” he said. “For the first time in my life I said, ‘Yeah, I’m responsible for this and I’m going to spend the rest of my life repairing it.’

Lopez and his daughter now star in “Lopez vs. Lopez”, a scripted comedy loosely based on their relationship. A comedian at heart, Lopez could not help but crack a joke about their experiences in trauma therapy.

“If you think therapy is bad, what’s worse is the elevator ride down after because it’s all heavy stuff,” Lopez teased. “You almost have to stagger it out, like when you dine and dash, somebody goes out the back, somebody goes out the front. Don’t go in the same car when you’re doing trauma therapy.”