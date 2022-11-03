Justin Hartley will lead Netflix’s upcoming holiday film “The Noel Diary”.

The trailer, released today, sees Hartley, who stars as best-selling author Jake Turner, return home at Christmas “to settle his estranged mother’s estate.”

“The Noel Diary” — Photo: Netflix

Justin Hartley as Jake in “The Noel Diary” — Photo: KC Bailey/Netflix

In the film, Hartley, who also serves as executive producer, “discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) — an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected,” as per the official logline.

Barrett Doss as Rachel in “The Noel Diary” — Photo: KC Bailey/Netflix

Barrett Doss as Rachel, Justin Hartley as Jake in “The Noel Diary” — Photo: KC Bailey/Netflix

Based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans, the film is directed by “Father of the Bride”‘s Charles Shyer. The feel-good festive flick also stars Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.

“The Noel Diary” releases globally on Netflix on Nov. 24.