Italian paramilitary police arrested two caterers working on Denzel Washington’s upcoming flick “The Equalizer 3” after they seized 120 grams of cocaine during a hotel room raid.

The incident was said to have taken place at a hotel near the town of Maiori on the Amalfi Coast, close to where they’ve been filming the movie, which also stars Dakota Fanning.

The drug raid came after the sudden death of the movie production’s head of catering, 55, who was said to have suffered a heart attack and collapsed after leaving a local bar, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly found several bags of cocaine in the man’s pockets.

They’ve since placed two catering workers under house arrest on suspicion of drug dealing after cocaine was allegedly found in their hotel room during the drug bust.

According to Deadline, the workers in question were not on set at the time and were detained after a private event during their day off.

The publication added that sources claim “the arrested parties worked for a catering company which was an independent contractor and would likely be replaced.”

Sources insisted there were no problems on “The Equalizer 3” set.

The film is the sequel to 2018’s “The Equalizer 2”.