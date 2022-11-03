Julie Bowen says people put too much emphasis in who others love.

Bowen, 52, recently chatted with Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley for the “Quitters” podcast. The “Modern Family” actress described herself as straight; however, she once fell in love with a woman.

“[I was] in love with a woman for a while,” Bowen told Tilley. “But she didn’t love me back.

“It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality,” the actress continued. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing that we know about people or care about. That’s your business.”

Tilley, for her part, has been dating singer Hayley Kiyoko for more than four years. “The Bachelor” alum explained how her attraction isn’t contained within the boxes of man or woman.

“I’m just attracted to people,” Tilley explained. “I’m attracted to men. I’m attracted to women — specifically Hayley, [who] I fell in love with.

“[I hope] that one day people don’t have to come out because it causes a lot of stress,” Tilley continued. “Life is already really hard. Falling in love should be a natural and beautiful thing that people don’t have to explain to anybody.”

Bowen married Scott Phillips from 2004 to 2018. They share three children together: Oliver McLanahan Phillips, 15, John Phillips, 13, and Gustav Phillips, 13.