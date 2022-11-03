It’s a banner year for Ryan Reynolds.

The actor is the recipient of this year’s People’s Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

“In any endeavor — whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business — Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved,” said Cassandra Tryon, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s senior vice-president, entertainment live events, via The Hollywood Reporter. “We cannot wait to present Ryan with the People’s Icon award at this year’s show.”

The news comes as Reynolds is set to also receive the American Cinematheque Award later this month.

The actor began his career in 1991, gaining prominence for his role in “Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place” and romantic comedies like “The Proposal”, “Definitely, Maybe” and others.

He’s a three-time winner of the People’s Choice Award for his work in the “Deadpool” franchise, which also earned him a Golden Globe and Grammy nomination.

Past recipients of The People’s Icon award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.