Hilaria Baldwin never stops being a mom.

Baldwin gave fans a little insight into what life is like as a mother of seven. The yoga instructor, entrepreneur and author pulled double duty on Wednesday, taking an Instagram selfie while pumping breast milk in the bathroom.

“I used to take cute bathroom selfies… now: la vaca lechera 🤣,” she wrote in the caption.

“La vaca lechara” is a Spanish phrase that translates to, “the dairy cow.”

Hilaria Baldwin — Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria, 38, and her husband Alec Baldwin, 64, share seven children: sons Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7 and daughters Ilaria, 2 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9. Alec shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.