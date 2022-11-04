Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan is feeling festive.

The actress just dropped the new version of the classic Christmas track “Jingle Bell Rock” after she performed it in that famous “Mean Girls” scene 18 years ago.

The song is taken off Lohan’s upcoming holiday flick “Falling for Christmas” and is her first song since 2020’s “Back to Me”.

In 2004’s “Mean Girls”, Lohan famously performed the track alongside her fellow Plastics Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert at the high school winter talent show.

Lohan stars as Sierra Belmont in “Falling for Christmas”; her first movie in three years.

A synopsis reads, “In the days leading up to Christmas, a young and newly engaged heiress experiences a skiing accident.

“After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.”

Chord Overstreet, Lohan’s younger sister Aliana Lohan, Jack Wagner and Blythe Howard also star in the film.

“Falling for Christmas” launches on Netflix on November 10.