Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Cannon recently announced that he’s going to become a father for the 11th time, which resulted in a bit of good-natured ribbing from pal Ryan Reynolds.

Last week, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to reveal that she and the “Masked Singer” host were expecting their second child together; their son, Zen, died at 5 months old due to a malignant brain tumour.

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Shares Baby Bump Photos With Nick Cannon

Reynolds shared his thoughts on the news with a tweet, writing, “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle.”

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

Reynolds is referencing the tongue-in-cheek ad for his Aviation Gin that Cannon appeared in earlier this year to mark Father’s Day.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Uses Aviation Gin To Make New Cocktail, The Vasectomy: ‘Lord Knows I Need One’

In the commercial, Reynolds teaches Cannon how to make a gin-based cocktail called “the Vasectomy” — back when Cannon only had eight kids.