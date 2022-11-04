Megan Thee Stallion is having her say after Drake appeared to reference her getting shot in a track on his and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss.

On the song “Circo Loco”, the Canadian hitmaker raps: “This b***h lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion.”

The line appears to reference Megan claiming that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in July 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty in court.

Despite not naming names, Megan released a series of tweets after the album dropped on Nov. 4, urging people to “stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN https://t.co/HQr2mT6vR3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Megan also told musicians to “stop using my shooting for clout,” adding, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! [sic]”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with assaulting Megan during the alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. He was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

Lanez responded to the charges at the time by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, “The truth will come to the light.”

The court case is ongoing and is expected to head to trial on Nov. 28.