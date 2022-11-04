Johnny Depp’s relationship with British lawyer Joelle Rich may have already come to an end, sources have said.

It was revealed in September that the actor and the attorney, who previously worked on his 2020 libel lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun, which he lost, were dating.

Rich wasn’t representing Depp in his recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won, but she was in the Virginia courtroom to show her “support” at the time.

However, a friend of Depp’s has since said: “Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was,” according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one.”

The paper stated that there was no sign of Depp when Rich attended a family wedding in Ibiza last weekend.

The source added: “Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him.

“Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing.”

The paper claimed friends of Rich in London, U.K. had said her “plans for a divorce from husband Jonathan are still progressing.”

The pair share two children together.

An insider previously told Us Weekly of Depp and Rich, “Their chemistry is off the charts,” adding: “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”