The tumultuous marriage of country stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette is coming to television in the upcoming Showtime series “George & Tammy”.

In the six-part limited series, Michael Shannon plays Jones while Jessica Chastain portrays Wynette, whose legendarily volatile relationship inspired some of their biggest respective Nashville hits.

“‘George & Tammy’ chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time,” notes Showtime’s synopsis.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

“Remembered as the ‘First Lady of Country Music,’ Wynette’s most successful song ‘Stand by Your Man’ remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist,” the synopsis continues. “George Jones’ song ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 No. 1 country songs between them, including duets ‘We’re Gonna Hold On,’ ‘Golden Ring’ and ‘Near You’, George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.”

In addition to Chastain and Shannon, the ensemble cast includes: Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”) as George Richey; Tammy Wynette’s final husband and manager; Kelly McCormack (“A League of Their Own”) as Sheila Richey; George Richey’s former wife and one-time friend and confidante of Wynette; Walton Goggins (“The Righteous Gemstones”) as Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, a songwriter and collaborator of Jones; Pat Healy (“Station 19”) as Don Chapel; Wynette’s second husband and collaborator; David Wilson Barnes (“Perry Mason”) as Billy Sherrill, record producer and songwriter; and Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”) as Jan Smith, a makeup and hair artist who becomes one of Tammy’s closest friends.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Photo Credit: Brownie Harris/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the Showtime brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

“I am thrilled Showtime is bringing ‘George & Tammy’ to audiences all over the world,” added David Glasser, the series’ exec producer. “Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of ‘George & Tammy.'”

“George & Tammy” debuts Sunday, Dec. 4.