Serena Williams’ tech mogul husband Alexis Ohanian has slyly responded to Drake after the Toronto rapper called him “a groupie” on his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

On the track “Middle of the Ocean”, Drake takes a shot at Ohanian, rapping: “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” the Toronto rapper spits. “He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi/ We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.”

“For your birthday, your man got a table at Hibachi/ Last time I ate there, Wayne was doin’ numbers off the cup like Yahtzee/ And Paris Hilton was steady duckin’ the paparazzi,” he continues on the track.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Ohanian wrote: “I’ve been turning down media profiles for the last two years,” adding that he’s been focusing on various other projects. “It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater.”

Capping off a series of tweets, Ohanian makes a subtle reference to Drake’s dig, writing, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Williams chimed in under her hubby’s tweet with several smiling-face-with-hearts emojis.

Drake and Serena have had a close relationship over the years, with speculation at one point that they were romantically involved, despite neither star publicly confirming the rumours.

Ohanian is best known for co-founding social media site Reddit. Despite the site’s popularity, Ohanian mostly kept a low profile until marrying Williams in 2017.

Drake has name-dropped Williams in his lyrics before — on his 2013 track “Worst Behavior” he mentions the Grand Slam champ: “I’m with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib/ I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

Social media has been having a field day with Drake’s Ohanian jibe.

“Beefing with Serena Williams’ husband is wild Drake,” wrote one user.

Ohanian is far from the only person Drake takes a shot at on Her Loss. On the track “Circo Loco”, he appears to reference Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, rapping, “This b***h lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion.”

The Canadian hitmaker has been receiving plenty of backlash for the line, which appears to reference Megan’s claim that Toronto rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in July 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty in court.

While she didn’t name Drake specifically, Megan posted a series of tweets after Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, telling people to “stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

She also told musicians to “stop using my shooting for clout,” adding, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! [sic]”

Her Loss has had quite an interesting rollout, with Drake and 21 Savage staging everything from a phony Vogue cover shoot to a deepfake Howard Stern interview.