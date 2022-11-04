Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Carters went all out for Halloween.

Beyoncé shared snaps of the family dressed as “The Proud Family”, writing: “Family every single day and night”.

Bey dressed as both grandma, Suga Mama, and mom, Trudy Parker-Proud in the snap, while her husband, Jay-Z, was Oscar Proud.

Blue Ivy, 10, was Penny Proud, while 5-year-old daughter Rumi, was dressed as one of the troublesome twins CeCe, standing next to her twin brother Sir, who was dressed as BeBe.

READ MORE: Lori Harvey Perfectly Channels Beyoncé While Recreating Multiple Of Her Iconic Looks For Halloween

“The Proud Family” returned to the small screen with “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” earlier this year.

READ MORE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 10, Places $80k Bid On Diamond Earrings At Auction

The show’s synopsis reads, “The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), wilder dreams for dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbour who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.”