Martha Stewart made a televised plea to Mariah Carey — and earned a hilarious response from the Queen of Christmas.

During her recent appearance on NBC’s “Today”, co-host Hoda Kotb observed that she’s noticed that everyone seems to be “skipping Thanksgiving” and jumping straight to Christmas, singling out Carey as the main offender.

“Mariah is like, ‘Bye Halloween, hello Christmas!'” said Kotb, referring to Carey’s recent social media video in which she transitions from a Halloween witch to her full-on Yuletide mode.

This led Stewart to issue a personal plea to Carey.

‘Mariah, you know me, I’m a traditionalist with a twist,” said Stewart, looking directing at the camera.

“And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you you don’t like turkey,” she added. “I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Carey caught wind of Stewart’s appearance, and issued a hilarious response via Twitter.

“Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!!” she promised. “But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!”

In a postscript, Carey also offered an invitation to Stewart and her TV co-star Snoop Dogg.

“P.S. I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”