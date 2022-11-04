Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves is reacting to Matthew Perry’s divisive memoir.

The actor was the subject of controversy recently when Perry made veiled insults towards him in his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

According to a source close to Reeves, he was as surprised by the comments as everyone else.

“Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider told Us Weekly. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”

In the “Friends” actor’s memoir, he compared Reeves to late actor River Phoenix, wondering why “original thinkers” like Phoenix were the ones to die young.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he wrote.

Perry received massive backlash over the insult and has since issued a statement apologizing for his words.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” he wrote in a statement to People.

The “John Wick” actor has yet to respond to Perry publicly.

The autobiography included a number of bombshell reveals and claims including Perry’s assertion Cameron Diaz punched him in the face during a date.

He claims during a game of Pictionary, he said “something witty” and Diaz accidentally punched him in the face when aiming for his arm.

He replied, “Are you f–king kidding me?”