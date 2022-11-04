Two months after Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce, she and ex Morgan Evans have reached a settlement.

According to court documents obtained by People, on Oct. 24 the former couple officially came to an agreement in all matters related their divorce, with the agreement stating that Ballerini and Evans have “vacated the marital residence” in Nashville; according to People, that house is currently on the market.

In addition, the document also details that the two have divided up all personal property, including furniture.

Ballerini opened up about the split in a post she shared on Instagram Story. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she wrote.

“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” she continued, adding, “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Evans likewise issued a statement: “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

Evans and Ballerini met when they met while co-hosting an Australian award show in March 2016, getting engaged that December and tying the knot the following year.