Lupita Nyong’o was “intimidated” working with “Queen” Angela Bassett on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Nyong’o speaks with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about working with the iconic actress, gushing: “When you’re in a scene with Angela Bassett you have to come correct. It’s intimidating.

“I feel intimidated every time. She’s such a giving actress. She’s really just an incredibly gracious and generous actress.”

Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the much-talked about sequel alongside Bassett’s Ramonda, continues, “I don’t want to drop the ball when I’m in a scene with Angela Bassett… so I’m minding my own business and trying to bring my full self to it. So that I’m worthy of being in the same scene with her.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nyong’o is asked about playing Trevor Noah’s mom Patricia in her younger years after it was revealed that “The Daily Show” host’s memoir Born a Crime is being turned into a movie.

Keeping tight-lipped about the project, Nyong’o shares, “Let me tell you that the making of any film is a miracle. It is a miracle that films get made and get seen.

“What I will say is that my love for that story has not died,” before praising “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler for always getting such an incredible team together.

