Don’t look for Quentin Tarantino to direct a Marvel movie any time soon.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the director of such critically acclaimed films as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” insists he has no desire to be a “hired hand” for Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” Tarantino said of Marvel’s superhero flicks while promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Denies ‘Stealing’ Kanye West’s Idea For His Film ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

“I’m not a hired hand,” he added. “I’m not looking for a job.”

Interestingly, there was a time that Tarantino was actively trying to bring a Marvel character to the screen.

Back in 2020, Tarantino appeared on Amy Schumer’s “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast and revealed he was once developing a movie based on Marvel’s Luke Cage, with an eye toward casting Laurence Fishburne in the title role.

“There was a time before all this Marvel s**t was coming out,” Tarantino said.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino Wanted To Make A ‘Luke Cage’ Film Starring Laurence Fishburne

“It was after ‘Reservoir Dogs’, it was before ‘Pulp Fiction’, and I had thought about doing ‘Luke Cage’. Growing up I was a big comic-book collector, and my two favourite [comic books] were ‘Luke Cage: Hero for Hire’, later ‘Luke Cage: Power Man’, and ‘Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu’,” he continued.

“I had an idea that Larry Fishburne would’ve been the perfect guy to play Luke Cage,” he added. “But all my friends were like, ‘It’s got to be Wesley Snipes.’ And I go, ‘Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but he’d have to get in shape in a big way. Snipes is that way already!’ And I go, ‘F**k that! That’s not that important! F**k you, you ruined the whole damn thing!’”