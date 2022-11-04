Taylor Swift is showing support for her bestie as she releases her documentary.

Selena Gomez is the star of a new Apple TV+ documentary about her life, titled “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”. The film looks into her career and doesn’t shy away from covering her struggle with mental health and being a public figure.

While the documentary was just released, she’s already receiving support from famous friends like Swift.

The “Anti-Hero” singer shared Gomez’s teaser for the film in her Instagram Stories with the sweet message: “So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever 🥺”.

The friendship between the two stars goes back a long way, with Gomez recently calling Swift her “only friend in the industry”.

Opening up about her struggle to fit into Hollywood, she told Rolling Stone, “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

They also haven’t shied away from showing their love for each other in public, even celebrating the “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s 30th birthday together in July.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is out now on Apple TV+.