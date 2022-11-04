Kim Kardashian is putting some property on the market.

The reality star is flipping a fixer-upper property in Hidden Hills for roughly $7 million, reports Dirt. It sits right beside her guard-gated property in the same area and was purchased by Kardashian for $6.3 million six months ago. She paid over $800,000 above the listing price to snag the deal.

The Hidden Hills home was built in the 1970s and hasn’t been updated since the star’s purchase, but “is prime for a quintessential reimagining” according to the listing due to being surrounded by equestrian trails.

The sale of the home comes after Kardashian has made other moves in the real estate market, including a purchase of an oceanfront Malibu property previously owned by Cindy Crawford.

Another star who is trying to get into the housing market is Dr. Dre, who is putting up his Malibu mansion for $20 million.

The oceanfront vacation home was last occupied by his ex-wife Nicole Young and was acquired by the musician in 2000 for $4.8 million.

This isn’t the first time the property has been put up for sale.

A decade ago, the Malibu estate was placed on the market for between $11 million and $12.5 million during Dre’s contentious divorce with Young.