Amber Heard has reportedly been trying to move on with her life, five months after her public defamation trial with ex Johnny Depp came to an end.

The actress has moved to Europe for the time being as she focuses “on raising her daughter” Oonagh, 18 months, a source told People.

“The trial was exhausting for her,” the insider said of the “Aquaman” star. “She missed her little girl.”

The source noted that Heard “has spent the last few months” overseas, which she “loves,” adding that she’s “able to just be a mom there.”

“She is focused on raising her daughter,” the insider added. “She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom.”

Heard made the move to Europe following the June 1 verdict that found the actress guilty of defaming her ex husband.