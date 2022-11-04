Mariah Carey has some advice for her younger self.

The singer, who recently published her new children’s book The Christmas Princess, spoke with People about her own experience as a child.

“That’s when I learned I was definitely ‘other,'” said Carey, who grew up in a small town in Long Island with her white mother and Black father. “It would’ve been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn’t have the tools for it, meaning we didn’t have money.”

In fact, as she moved around it became apparent she was different from the other kids around her due to her mixed heritage.

“I wasn’t, like, the little girl living next door, with the silky long hair and freckles,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s what beauty is supposed to be,’ and I didn’t fit in with that.”

Shedding light on her own difficulties with her image, the fashion icon recounted her fashion early on, “I had, like, three shirts, and my hair was textured, honey.”

“But it was several textures, and we were not working together,” she added. “I don’t wanna use the word ‘neglected,’ but it wasn’t a fashion show.”

As for her fashion advice she would give her own younger self, Carey kept it simple.

“‘Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You’ll be okay,’ ” she explained. “Oh, and I would’ve said, ‘Please don’t shave your eyebrows. It’s never gonna look good on you.'”