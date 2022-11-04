Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of “Degrassi”, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of “Degrassi: The Next Generation”, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward.

Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the new “Degrassi” series was going to consist of 10 hour-long episodes and be run by showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, with filming set to begin over the summer in Toronto.

The entire library of “Next Generation” episodes, meanwhile, is still available to stream on HBO Max, after first joining the platform this spring.

“Degrassi” is about the high school experience and the roller-coaster journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the updated series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.

“Series after series, the ‘Degrassi’ franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., in a statement, when news of the series coming to the platform was first announced. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. We’re honoured to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes,” said showrunners Azzopardi and Cohen in a joint statement at the time.

“Degrassi: The Next Generation” ran for 385 episodes over its 14-season run from 2001 to 2015. The ensemble cast over the course of its history included Miriam McDonald, Aubrey Graham (later Drake), Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Stacey Farber, Shane Kippel, Cassie Steele, Adamo Ruggiero, Shenae Grimes and Nina Dobrev.

