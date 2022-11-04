Jack White is showing off his acting chops.

The musician is the latest addition to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s next film “Killers of The Flower Moon”. Randall Poster revealed the casting choice when he appeared on Brian Koppelman’s “The Moment” podcast.

Jason Isbell had already been announced as part of the film, but to Koppelman’s surprise, the famous singer wouldn’t be performing music in the film.

“Yeah, he’s terrific in it. Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans — anyhow, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music,” said the music supervisor.

It won’t be White’s first time acting as he’s appeared in 2003’s “Cold Mountain” and 2007’s “Walk Hard”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a Western crime drama which follows a series of murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser with a premiere set for the Cannes Film festival in 2023.