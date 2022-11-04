Kate Middleton seems to have started a new Christmas tradition.

The Princess of Wales will host her second annual holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey, following last year’s debut show.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Friday, adding that the holiday event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 15 when it unites members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring.”

The concert will also feature a touching tribute that will honour the late Queen Elizabeth II by showcasing the values she upheld throughout her extraordinary life and reign, such as compassion, empathy and support for others.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton Are A ‘Modern Royal Family Doing Normal Things’ As They Settle Into Life At Windsor Home

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them,” the palace said.

A date for your diary this December! 📆🎄 And you can join us for this very special Carol Service on @ITV on Christmas Eve 📺 pic.twitter.com/UoThGKGsAl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 4, 2022

Both traditional and modern themes will be woven together for the event, organized by Middleton with support from the Royal Foundation. To celebrate the spirited season, the ancient abbey will be decorated with holiday decor, poignant readings will be shared and music will fill the room with performances by the Abbey Choir, whom is returning to the event for the second year in a row, and other musical guests.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Delivers Heartfelt Christmas Speech During U.K. Carol Service

Fans will be able to tune in to the filmed concert when it airs on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Last year, Middleton hosted her first Christmas concert- “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”- to pay tribute to the remarkable work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who helped support their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers at last year’s show included Ellie Goulding, Scottish singer Tom Walker, Leona Lewis and special surprise guest, Princess Kate herself, who performed on the piano for the first time publicly as she accompanied Walker during a duet of the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here”.