Isla Fisher has been married to Sacha Baron Cohen since 2010, but rarely discusses her marriage to the “Borat” star.

In a new interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, Fisher explained her reticence about sharing details about their relationship.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she said.

According to Fisher, humour has always been something that’s brought them together. “I don’t know if that’s the secret,” she said. “But having a shared ability to find humour in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection… And otherwise, I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”

The couple has also kept their professional lives separate, working on their own individual projects.

There has been, however, one exception: when Fisher appeared alongside her husband in his 2016 comedy “The Brothers Grimsby”, and got to experience his approach to comedy in person for the first time.

“It was actually really fun,” she she said of working with Cohen. “I’d never seen Sacha improvise. We’d been together for 21 years but watching him work as Nobby was … to me ‘Grimsby’ is one of the funniest comedies ever.”