Chaka Khan has racked up some big hits over the years, ranging from “I’m Every Woman” to “I Feel for You” to her 1974 classic with Rufus “Tell Me Something Good”.

The 69-year-old singer demonstrated why she’s been dubbed the “Queen of Funk” when she performed at this week’s Angel Ball in New York City, the annual fundraiser held by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

At the event, she spoke with Page Six to share her views on the current music scene.

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists,” she said. “There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with.”

However, she also admitted she has no patience for so-called singers who rely on Auto-Tune and other high-tech digital trickery to enhance their vocals.

“But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring!” she joked.

“People are using Auto-Tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick,” she added.