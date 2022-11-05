Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie in "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

One of television’s most enduring comedy shows is apparently coming to an end, with “Whose Line Is It Anyway” set to conclude its run on The CW after 12 seasons.

“Whose Line” star Colin Mochrie took to Twitter on Friday, Nov. 4 to reveal that the long-running improv-comedy show, which is currently in the midst of its 11th season on the network, will be coming to an end after one more season.

“In January, we shoot our final season,” the Canadian comedian wrote, thanking fans of the show “for all the support over the years.”

The series’ cancellation is one of many announced by The CW in recent days following the network’s acquisition by Nexstar Media Group, including the cancellations of “The Flash”, “Riverdale”, “Nancy Drew” and “DC’s Stargirl”.

Whether this marks the end of “Whose Line”, however, could be something of an open question, given the show’s long history on numerous networks over the course of five decades.

First launched on BBC radio in 1988, the concept was adapted for television later that year, running on Britain’s Channel 4 until 1999.

In 1998, a U.S. version was launched on ABC, featuring Mochrie and Ryan Stiles (who were both regulars in the U.K. version) along with the addition of Wayne Brady, with Drew Carey serving as host.

After the show’s cancellation in 2003, “Whose Line” then aired on ABC Family until 2007, when it was cancelled again.

In 2013, the show was revived by The CW in a new iteration, with Aisha Tyler as host.