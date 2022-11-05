Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs during the Pop 2000 Tour at the Fremont Street Experience on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The rapper and actor was found dead at his house in Lancaster, CA Saturday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Carter’s house sitter discovered his body in the bathtub and called authorities.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that at 11 a.m. Saturday, they received a 911 call about a male who had drowned in the tub. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, however there’s been no information or evidence of foul play, law enforcement sources shared. They also noted that a death scene as such is required to be investigated by homicide detectives, as per standard operating procedure.

In the photo below, sheriffs’ cars and paramedics are seen outside Carter’s home and the property is blocked off with caution tape.

Photo: Backgrid

The rapper is survived by his son, Prince.

In a statement to ET, Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed that “the reports are true.”

While Carter’s rep had “no comment” to give during this “difficult time”, Helgeson noted that “a statement will be released shortly by [Carter’s] family and management.”

Carter rose to fame in the late 1990s as a pop singer. He released four studio albums, beginning in 1997 when he put out his self-titled debut album at just 9 years old. He went on to create his second album, Aaron’s Party, which turned out to be even more successful than his debut project, eventually leading to him becoming a regular on Nickelodeon.

Back in the day, the singer-turned-rapper also went on tour with the Backstreet Boys, the widely popular boy band which his older brother Nick was a member of. As Carter’s music career progressed, he transitioned into rap. He also competed on “Dancing With The Stars” and acted in the Broadway production Seussical.

Over the years, Carter faced numerous legal and substance abuse issues. He infamously went on “The Doctors” in 2019 where he spoke about all of the pills he was taking at the time. Additionally, the performer went to rehab multiple times.