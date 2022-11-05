Chris Redd is opening up about being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last month.

In a sneak peek at the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s upcoming appearance on “The Last Laugh” podcast, Redd shares his recollections of being assaulted why an unknown assailant while he was entering The Comedy Cellar for a performance.

According to Redd, he was unexpectedly met with a “surprise party of one fist,” and corrected some incorrect reporting of the incident.

“First of all, I didn’t get out of a car. I walked there like any New Yorker, and they just added a lot of details,” Redd said, as reported by People, shooting down reports he was attacked as he exited a vehicle.

“I just got done texting my cousin who’s in Olive Tree [Cafe] above the [Comedy] Cellar, so I could go eat some of his fries before I got to hit the stage real quick for my first set of three,” he continued.

“And as I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to the Cellar, this man hit me in the face with something metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because it cut my nose to the bone,” he said.

As Redd explained, he’d “taken a punch in the face before,” but this attack was significantly more severe.

“It wasn’t terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face,” he said.

“I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek, but you know, a fist don’t normally do all of that at one time,” he explained.

“So, it was safe to assume I was hit with something. The dude who hit me ran off. I was just sitting there, I fell down so fast I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the footage.”

Because he was “gushing blood” from his face, Redd wasn’t able to chase down his attacker before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Had the bleeding not been so intense, Redd insisted that he would have performed as planned. “If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage,” he said.

Ultimately, Redd admitted, the incident is making its way into his stand-up comedy act.

“As many jokes as some people have nobody has as many jokes about this as I do,” he quipped.

The full podcast interview will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to People, the attacker has yet to be identified, and no arrests have been made.