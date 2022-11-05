The mother of Aaron Carter‘s son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34.

Aaron’s ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she’s seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn’t caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, “I am so so sorry. Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince.” Another fan wrote, “Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way.”

Following the heartbreaking news of her ex fiancé, Martin also told TMZ: “I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Aaron and Melanie welcomed their son, Prince, back in November 2021. Aaron shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that Martin had undergone an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” Carter wrote next to a photo from the hospital. “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”

“This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” he added.

But one week after Prince’s birth the couple called it quits. The late singer took to social media and announced that “due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

