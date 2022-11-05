Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" held at the Paris Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City.

Millie Bobby Brown explained why she is afraid to return to the set of “Stranger Things” for the fifth and final season.

During a Q&A session at the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2”, which Brown stars in, the actress revealed that her “deep-rooted fear” actually stems from her titular character in the film.

Brown’s character, Enola, who is the younger sister of the famous fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), often breaks the fourth wall to talk to the audience, which she told Today, feels like “vlogging on YouTube all day long.”

“While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of ‘Stranger Things’, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” she explained. “And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

Brown, who found fame on the beloved Netflix mystery series, still has time to hopefully get over her fear as the streamer previously revealed that “Stranger Things 5” is expected to begin shooting in 2023.