Aaron Carter’s final album will be released on Nov. 6.

The late rapper, who unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, recently completed what is now his final album, Blacklisted. Though the project was originally slated to be released on Dec. 7, which would have been Carter’s 35th birthday, the album’s producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have decided to release the independent album sooner, to honour the late musician.

Blacklisted, which marks Carter’s first album in six years, was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning last November, the same month Carter welcomed his son Prince with ex, Melanie Martin.

The pop/hip-hop album includes 11 tracks and features singer-songwriter, Dan C. Wright, who goes by the artist name, 3D FRIENDS. The project’s first single, “So Much to Say”, was released one year ago, in November 2021.

In a statement, Matthews and Johnson said they “are incredibly sad about Aaron’s untimely death,” adding that they extend their “deepest condolences to his loved ones.

“It was a pleasure and honour to work with him over the past year to produce Blacklisted,” they continued. “His tremendous gifts as a singer and songwriter shine as bright as ever on this project. But we never imaged that it would be his last album.

“We decided to release Blacklisted tomorrow [Nov. 6],” they said in their statement Saturday, “to honour him and share his exceptional artistry with his fans around the world as we all mourn his loss.”

Aaron Carter – Blacklisted album cover art — Photo: Courtesy of Libby Huebner

Over the past few months, Carter had performed at a number of clubs and Matthews and Johnson “were in the process of setting up additional appearances for him across the country.”

The producers noted that they were “looking forward to celebrating” their “collaborative project” with Carter, in “just a month from now” when Blacklisted was set to initially release.

“His passing is devastating,” they added.

Wright, the album’s featured artist, issued his own statement, saying he’s “having a hard time processing everything right now… I just can’t believe Aaron is gone.

“This past year has probably been the most eventful year of my life, having the opportunity work with Aaron as closely as I did. I am so grateful for how welcoming and warm he was,” he continued. “In spite of his personal struggles, Aaron really was one of the smartest and hardest working people I’ve ever met. Our album, Blacklisted, is pure Aaron Carter – from the authentic and poetic lyrics to his distinctive voice.”

Blacklisted will be available on all streaming sites Nov. 6.

Check out the track list below:

1. So Much To Say

2. Blame It On Me

3. She Just Wanna Ride (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

4. Grateful

5. Reload the Wesson (feat. Twista)

6. Scars (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

7. Back To Life (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

8. Never Say Sorry (feat. 3D FRIENDS)

9. City Of Dreams

10. Ridin’ On Em (feat. Rocky Luciano and Sea Jay)

11. Time In A Bottle