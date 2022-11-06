Celebrities have been taking to social media to honour Aaron Carter, who died Saturday in an apparent drowning accident.

Carter, who released his first album when he was 9 and became a successful pop artist in his teens, was 34.

In a statement to ET, Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed that reports of Carter’s death were “true,” and said that “a statement will be released shortly by [Carter’s] family and management.”

Following the sad news, stars including Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, New Kids on the Block and more paid tribute.