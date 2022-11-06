Celebrities have been taking to social media to honour Aaron Carter, who died Saturday in an apparent drowning accident.

Carter, who released his first album when he was 9 and became a successful pop artist in his teens, was 34.

In a statement to ET, Carter’s manager, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed that reports of Carter’s death were “true,” and said that “a statement will be released shortly by [Carter’s] family and management.”

Following the sad news, stars including Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, New Kids on the Block and more paid tribute.

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022

Sad to hear about the news of @aaroncarter 😢 He was always kind to my family and I. He had a good heart. Gone way too soon. 😔Sending my thoughts and condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP 🙏 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 6, 2022

We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetosoon pic.twitter.com/4bZR8xStT8 — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) November 6, 2022

Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. 🕯️ — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) November 5, 2022

So very sad to hear about the untimely passing of #Aaroncarter. I did not know him well but in our short time together on RachaelVsGuy, I saw him as a sweet, good-hearted young man. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #RIPAaronCarter — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) November 5, 2022

Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying….he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans 💔 pic.twitter.com/XuoJLekj8h — Elon Musk (@LoniLove) November 5, 2022

No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter — Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022

Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far to young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron. — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) November 5, 2022